Green Bay church hosts prayer service for Ukraine

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Efforts continue here at home to help and support Ukrainians impacted by Russia’s invasion.

Tuesday we reported on local businesses and organizations holding a donation drive. Wednesday night there’s a prayer vigil at a Green Bay church taking donations for Ukrainians.

St. Matthew Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr., is taking time out of its Wednesday mass to pray for Ukraine and all who are suffering and support the Ukrainian and Russian parishioners who belong to the church.

This is the second such service at St. Matthew. We showed you their first vigil last week when they were praying for peace and hoping to avoid war. With the war now raging in Ukraine, the church expects more people to join their vigil which begins at 6 P.M.

