COOLER BUT QUIET ON THURSDAY

Any flakes will end this evening as clouds diminish tonight. Winds could be a bit brisk with lows settling into the single digits... positive around the Fox Valley-Lakeshore, negative in the Northwoods. Aside from the cold start, Thursday isn’t looking too bad. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and light winds, but highs will be limited to around 30 degrees.

The quiet weather will be short lived as our next weathermaker is set to arrive late Friday. The day should be dry as skies turn cloudy and highs get back into the middle 30s. Overnight a rain-snow mix develops... some freezing rain/ice is also possible. Any wintry weather will transition to rain Saturday morning. That change-over will occur latest across far northern Wisconsin.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will rise into the middle 40s. Any icy roads early Saturday should turn wet around the Fox Valley or Lakeshore, but northern areas could remain slippery for longer. Although severe weather is not expected, you might hear a few rumbles of thunder Saturday evening. As this system departs, a light wintry mix may linger through Sunday morning. Winds this weekend will be breezy, but temperatures stay mild with lows in the 30s... highs Sunday should still be in the lower 40s.

The wind begins to relax Monday and temperatures turn slightly cooler for the new work week. Light snow showers should pass south of the area Monday with highs in the middle 30s. We’ll be closer to 40° Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with a brisk wind. LOW: 9

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, but cooler. Clouds thicken at NIGHT. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Rain, snow, icy mix develop at NIGHT. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning icy mix to rain. Thunder possible in the evening. Breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a lingering mix of rain-snow. Breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow passing SOUTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some late flakes possible. HIGH: 38

