Chickens die in Town of Oconto coop fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some chickens were lost in a fire in the Town of Oconto Monday.

At 9:16 p.m., Oconto Fire and Rescue were called to a fire in the 6300 block of Logtown Road for the report of a chicken coop on fire. Flames were visible.

Crews arrived to find the coop engulfed in flames. It was attached to a garage of a residential home.

Crews used a fire extinguisher and buckets of water to put out the fire. The residents had pulled the power to the coop.

The Oconto Fire Department says firefighters used thermal imaging cameras and cooled hot spots. The fire was contained to the chicken coop.

“Multiple poultry were lost in the fire,” says Lt. John Floyd.

One person suffered smoke inhalation and was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

