Cash and liquor: Man wanted in Bellevue convenience store burglary

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a burglary.

It happened Feb. 16 at Bellevue Express, 1356 Bellevue St. No time was given.

An investigator says the burglar got away with money and liquor.

The suspect is wearing a “distinct hooded sweatshirt” with what appears to be the word “Cookie” on it.

If you have information, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4230 or Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

