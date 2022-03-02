Appleton North dealing with recent behavioral issue with some students

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Like many schools across the country, Appleton North deals with occasional behavioral issues with students. Recent events, including a 15-year old threatening to harm others-- led to a very public lockdown of north and other district buildings earlier this week.

As expected, Appleton North High School principal Ryan Peterson sings the praises of his 1,700 hundred students and staff.

“I think it’s important for everyone to know that Appleton North is the best high school in the State of Wisconsin,” says Peterson.

And the school has the hardware to prove it too. Appleton North is routinely recognized as one of the best high schools in the country, by U.S. News & World Report. But, like every school across the country, along with the good, sometimes comes the bad

According to Peterson, “Students make some poor choices at times. And when the poor choices they make become a highly visible thing, and more physical altercations and those pieces - they do become very public in nature because people, students are worried about their safety, staff is worried about their safety. And, when these things happen, we have to response in-kind.”

Just last week, principal Peterson sent a communication to parents about two separate fights at school. And, on Monday, North, along with other district buildings, went into precautionary lockdown.

The recent incidents, traumatic for some, led Peterson to record a video for students and parents. He adds, “This was an opportunity to talk with our students, specifically about the need for this to be a safe space for every kid, the need to fully understand that physical violence is not okay at school.”

Peterson also used the video to educate about resources available to help students work through what’s happening, as well as, how they should respond to these situations. Peterson says, “People are more inclined to pull out a phone and video tape than they are to seek help, seek support and try and help and kind of lead with kindness and compassion towards people that are involved in crisis situations like this. And we have an obligation to teach our kids and this was a teachable moment.”

While some students have taken advantage of the extra support resources, others have stepped up as leaders hoping to be part of the solution. “I think some of our students are really engaged in this and they’ve almost become key figures as they’re trying to lead for a better tomorrow, for our entire community and they’re asking ways to help, providing good details on that,” says Peterson.

And even after the very isolated incidents recently, Peterson just wants people to know student safety is a top priority and students at north are safe.

