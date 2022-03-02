Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space news and the Russian invasion

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine extends beyond our planet.

Brad Spakowitz has an odd mix of space news in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, including the effects of the Russian invasion on a European joint Mars mission and the International Space Station (which is funded primarily by the U.S. and Russia and restocked by Soyuz capsules).

Also, how Elon Musk is using the Starlink internet satellites to help Ukraine --plus the answer to the question how many internet satellites are in orbit right now?

Brad also has a quick update on the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars and a new weather satellite just launched above the U.S.

