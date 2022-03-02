Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Over your head and under your feet

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has news from above your head and beneath your feet Wednesday.

NASA is discovering space rocks at a staggering rate. You’ll see a bird’s-eye view of the largest impact crater from a meteor in 100,000 years and a Spirograph of rocks circling our solar system.

Then, a discovery that earthworms are speedier and more efficient than people thought. It could lead to breakthroughs replacing synthetic fertilizers.

Strap on your helmets -- to protect you from falling rocks and brace you for the turbo speed of earthworms -- and watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad.

