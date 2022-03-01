YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: Cancer risks and genetic testing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday marked the end of Cancer Prevention Month, but it’s important to continue the conversation beyond February about how to catch cancer early. One local nurse is adamant about getting genetic testing if cancer runs in your family.

In Wisconsin, there were about 36,000 new cancer cases estimated by the American Cancer Society in 2021 alone.

Getting genetic testing can’t necessarily prevent cancer from happening but it can help health experts catch it early before becoming more deadly.

Jill, a nurse at Bellin Health, shared, “I got tested, found out I had a break in a gene and so then my parents wanted to get tested. So the break in my genes actually came from my father’s side and his family actually has three genes that are broken.”

Jill beat breast cancer when she was 42 and then uterine cancer at 44. She had genetic testing at 43 which found her DNA breaks.

Jill wanted to keep her last name private out of consideration for her adult children who are still to young to go through screening but have a 50% chance of carrying the genetic differences that Jill says likely led to her cancers.

Dr. Brian Burnette is an oncologist with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Cancer Centers. He says the topic of genetic testing is brought up “any time people are concerned about heriditary or cancer related to their genes or handed down from father to son, or mother to son, that sort of thing.”

Heather Willems, a certified genetic counselor at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center, said, “We not only focus on the patient or the person in front of us but their whole family and taking into account what could this mean for your family members. What could this mean for future cancer risks as well, and are there any other cancers you may be at an increase risk for that if we know about? We can talk about ways to be proactive with screening.”

Considering her health background, Jill drew out a pedigree listing her family’s history of cancer, helping create a better picture for the next generation of what could be in their DNA. “So now I’ve just reached out to the next generation from that side of the family and my urging my younger cohort to get tested just so they know,” Jill said.

As a health care professional and someone who went through the process herself, Jill is excited that more insurance companies are covering genetic testing. that way it’s more accessible if you think you may be at a high risk for cancer. Contact your doctor about testing options.

