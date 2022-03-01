UW-Oshkosh introduces Jennings as new head football coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The UW-Oshkosh Titans introduced Peter Jennings as their new head football coach on Tuesday.

Jennings spent the last four years as the offensive coordinator at UW-Whitewater, and helped the Warhawks win three out of the last four WIAC titles. Last season Whitewater’s offense averaged 40.9 points and 447.1 yards per game. Jennings also coached a pair of quarterbacks that would go on to win WIAC Offensive Player of the Year, as well as ten All-Americans.

“Peter has a great vision for Titan football,” said athletic director Darryl Sims. “He has an innovative mind and has demonstrated the ability to work well with student-athletes and make them better both in the classroom and on the football field. Peter’s enthusiasm is contagious and resonates well with players and coaches through his interactions. He also understands the makeup of our conference and knows what it takes to be successful in our league and at the national level.”

“It is with great humility and unabashed excitement that I accept the offer to become the next head football coach at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh,” said Peter Jennings. “Throughout my athletic career, as a player and a coach, I have had great teammates, great players, great coaches, great administrators, and unwavering support from my family.”

Jennings also had stops at Rhodes College (Tenn.) as the offensive coordinator between 2016-18, and had two other stints as an offensive coordinator with CArroll University (2012-16) and Iowa Wesleyan University (2008-11).

“This job is truly one of the best in all of football,” Jennings said. “We have a fantastic university with awesome academic offerings, an athletics department with 47 (and counting) national championships, a football program with a great foundation of success, and the Fox Valley region is a great place to live!

“I cannot wait to get to know our players and staff better. Throughout the interview process I was impressed with how much everyone I had contact with truly loved their experiences at UW-Oshkosh. There has been a ton of work put in by past players, coaches, supporters and administrators to get the UW-Oshkosh football program to where it is at.”

Jennings takes over for Pat Cerroni, who retired in December and led the Titans to all five of their NCAA postseason appearances and a trip to the national title game back in 2016.

