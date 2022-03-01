A ROUND OF LIGHT MORNING SNOW ON WEDNESDAY

A weak weathermaker is set to produce areas of light snow Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase overnight as that disturbance approaches. Lows will settle into the lower half of the 20s overnight. The light snow will be mainly in the morning... with totals generally 1″ of snow or less. While this will not be a major snowfall, some roads may turn slippery for a time. Conditions will improve as temperatures warm above freezing later in the day. Highs should be in the middle 30s.

Thursday will be a cooler and quiet day in between weather systems. Lows will dip to around 10° early Thursday with afternoon highs limited to the 20s. We should begin the day with some decent sunshine, but clouds will increase and thicken late.

Our next big weathermaker is set for late Friday and the weekend. The most impactful time period with this system is looking like Friday night through Saturday morning. All modes of wintry precipitation are possible: snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Temperatures should warm enough during the day Saturday to support a switchover to mainly rain by the afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions will be present all day long. Some additional rain or mix is expected on Sunday as the system swirls out of our region.

Another batch of light snow could affect the area on Monday.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/N 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Cold and calm. Daybreak flakes possible. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow showers. Generally 1″ or less. HIGH: 36 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: Clouds increase and thicken late. Cooler. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Evening snow or icy mix developing. HIGH: 32 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Morning mix of snow, sleet, and ice turing to rain. Breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Lingering light rain or wintry mix. Breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Seasonable temps with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 37

