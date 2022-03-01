A QUIET FIRST DAY OF MARCH... LIGHT SNOW TOMORROW

With temperatures dipping below freezing, and a little bit of moisture trapped near the ground, don’t be surprised if you encounter isolated icy spots on untreated roads this morning. Otherwise, we’ll probably be dry with plenty of clouds passing overhead. However, some sun will shine at times today, especially as we head into the afternoon. With partly sunny skies, most highs will be back into the upper half of the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Our next weathermaker is a round of light snow that’s going to arrive tomorrow morning. It won’t amount to much, with snow totals of an inch or less. But, that’s enough snow to create some slippery travel at times. The snow is expected to come to an end tomorrow afternoon.

We continue to watch the forecast into the weekend. A messy storm system will likely bring us snow and freezing rain Friday night and into Saturday morning. Folks in the Northwoods may see several inches of snow... The precipitation should turn to rain showers by the afternoon, as temperatures rise to near 40 degrees. As that storm pulls away on Sunday, we’ll likely have a strong west wind. Gusts may climb above 40 mph.

March may be “lamb-like” today, but expect more of a “roaring lion” as we head into this weekend... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Broken clouds and some afternoon sun. Cool again. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Cold and calm. Daybreak flakes possible. LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow showers... An inch or less is possible. Brisk winds late. HIGH: 35 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Colder and mostly sunny. Clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Becoming steady light snow and freezing rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Early snow and freezing rain, turning to rain showers. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: A chance of morning rain or snow. Then windy with clearing skies. HIGH: 44, then falling LOW: 26

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow. HIGH: 35

