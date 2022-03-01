NICE TODAY BUT MORE SNOW IS ON THE WAY...

Today is the first day of meteorological spring and things are pretty good overall. Highs will be in the back into the 30s and low 40s this afternoon under a mix of sun & clouds.

A weak weather maker is set to produce areas of light snow Wednesday morning. Generally 1″ of snow or less is expected but there still could be some slick spots out there. Conditions will improve as temperatures warm above freezing later in the day.

Our next big weather maker is set for late Friday and the weekend. The most impactful time period with this system may actually be Friday night and Saturday morning when all modes of wintry precipitation are possible: snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Temperatures should warm enough during the day Saturday to support a switchover to mainly rain by the afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions will be present all day long. Some additional rain or mix is expected on Sunday as the system swirls out of our region.

Another batch of light snow could affect the area sometime Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Cold and calm. Daybreak flakes possible. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow showers. Generally 1″ or less. HIGH: 36 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Turning clouds. Evening snow or mix developing. HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Morning mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Turing to rain during the PM. Breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Lingering rain or wintry mix. HIGH: 44, then falling LOW: 25

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.