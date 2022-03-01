Advertisement

MLB cancels opening day, sides fail to reach lockout deal

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred outside Roger Dean Stadium on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in...
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred outside Roger Dean Stadium on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla., after a labor negotiating session with baseball players. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.

Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most. Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. Players won’t be paid for missed games.

“My deepest hope is we get an agreement quickly,” Manfred said. “I’m really disappointed we didn’t make an agreement.”

After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2 hours Monday, the league send the players’ association a “best and final offer” Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations.

Players rejected that offer, setting the stage for MLB to follow through on its threat to cancel opening day.

“Not a particularly productive day today,” Manfred said.

At 5:10 p.m., Manfred issued a statement that many fans had been dreading: Nothing to look forward to on opening day, normally a spring standard of renewal for fans throughout the nation and some in Canada, too.

The ninth work stoppage in baseball history will be the fourth that causes regular season games to be canceled, leaving Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium as quiet in next month as Joker Marchant Stadium and Camelback Park have been during the third straight disrupted spring training.

“The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list,” Manfred said.

The lockout, in its 90th day, will plunge a sport staggered by the coronavirus pandemic and afflicted by numerous on-field issues into a self-inflicted hiatus over the inability of players and owners to divide a $10 billion industry. By losing regular-season games, scrutiny will fall even more intensely on Manfred, the commissioner since January 2015, and Tony Clark, the former All-Star first baseman who became union leader when Michael Weiner died in November 2013.

Past stoppages were based on issues such as a salary cap, free-agent compensation and pensions. This one is pretty much solely over money.

This fight was years in the making, with players angered that payrolls decreased by 4% from 2015 through last year, many teams jettisoned a portion of high-priced veteran journeymen in favor of lower-priced youth, and some clubs gave up on competing in the short term to better position themselves for future years.

The sport will be upended by its second shortened season in three years. The 2020 schedule was cut from 162 games to 60 because of the pandemic, a decision players filed a grievance over and still are litigating. The disruption will create another issue if 15 days of the season are wiped out: stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Jake Cronenworth and Jonathan India would be delayed an extra year from free agency.

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down. Members of the union’s executive subcommittee stand to lose the most, with Max Scherzer forfeited $232,975 for each regular-season day lost, and Gerrit Cole $193,548.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
School lockdown generic photo.
Appleton schools lift lockdowns after 15-year-old boy is taken into custody
Sign outside Suring schools
Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz testifies at a hearing February 21, 2022
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES: Waupaca County sheriff testifies reports are routinely altered
Phishing scams are a link sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It...
FBI and IRS warning people of two new email scams

Latest News

Brian Gutekunst at the 2022 NFL Combine
Gutekunst says other GMs haven’t reached out about a trade for Rodgers
The UW-Oshkosh Titans introduced Peter Jennings as their new head football coach on Monday.
UW-Oshkosh introduces Jennings as new head football coach
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives between Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington and...
Bucks score 44 in 2nd quarter, roll past Hornets 130-106
UW-Oshkosh guard Hunter Plamann brings the ball up the court against UW-Platteville.
Titans to host men’s basketball regional, UW-Oshkosh and Ripon women face in-state foes