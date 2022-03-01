Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Old Glory Honor Flight sets 2022 mission plans

Executive Director Diane MacDonald discusses the mission plans and reaction from veterans and their families.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the apparent easing of the pandemic nationwide, Old Glory Honor Flight is ready to take flight again. As you know from our years of coverage, Old Glory Honor Flight takes military veterans on a whirlwind tour of national war monuments in our nation’s capital, at no expense to the veterans, and it’s made special trips to Pearl Harbor and to Vietnam as well.

This week, the organization began calling on veterans and guardians to join their 2022 missions after being able to fly just two missions last year. It’s planning a “Special Mission” with details to be announced later. The first scheduled Old Glory Honor Flight of 2022 is on April 26, followed shortly by a trip on May 18. It’s also working on the annual flight departing EAA’s AirVenture towards the end of July, and its 59th mission on September 14.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talked to Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director Diane MacDonald about the new missions, what’s changed during the pandemic when Old Glory flights were essentially grounded, and she talks about the reaction from veterans and their families. What MacDonald’s interview in the video above.

Good morning Fans, We have some exciting news! Old Glory Honor Flight is busily planning for 2022 and we couldn’t be...

Posted by Old Glory Honor Flight on Monday, February 21, 2022

