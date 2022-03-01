Advertisement

Harley-Davidson suspends business, shipments to Russia amid Ukraine attacks

(PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson Motor Company)(PRNewswire)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - One of America’s most iconic brands has suspended business in Russia.

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson says it has suspended all shipments of its motorcycles to Russia amid the attacks in Ukraine.

“In light of the crisis in Ukraine, Harley-Davidson has suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country. Our thoughts continue for the safety of the people of Ukraine and those impacted by the crisis,” reads a statement from a Harley-Davidson spokesperson.

Companies have been cutting ties with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russian forces stepped up attacks on crowded urban areas in Ukraine, according to the Associated Press. Russian forces hit the second-largest city of Kharkiv. They also took out Kyiv’s main TV tower, killing at least five people.

“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

