Green Bay businesses, church hold donation drive to “Stand with Ukraine”

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Businesses and organizations in Wisconsin are doing what they can to show support to those suffering in Ukraine. St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church is one of many organizations in Green Bay stepping up.

”We just want to spread the word and help the Ukrainian people in need and take it from there,” Tanya Sushkova of Cornerstone Mortgage said.

In the Green Bay area, donation boxes to help Ukrainian families and soldiers:

  • Cornerstone Mortgage, 1830 W. Mason St., Green Bay
  • Relyco, 1195 Scheuring Rd., De Pere
  • St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr., Green Bay

Over the next two weeks, they hope to collect things like clothing, bedding, hygiene items and non-perishables to send overseas.

They’ve teamed up with Meest Chicago Shipping, which has shipped to Ukraine for over 20 years, to get their donations where they need to go.

Over the next few weeks, volunteers will take turns driving donation boxes to Chicago. From there, Meest will fly them to Poland then drive them into Ukraine. The first shipment will take place Wednesday.

Paul Shuliga says since the war his businesses have now transitioned to a more humanitarian role.

“We didn’t want to just send it to some organizations, some warehouse, and then hope and pray that it gets to the right people,” Shuliga said.

The donation boxes were just placed Tuesday morning. Sushkova, one of the partners for Cornerstone Mortgage, who grew up in Ukraine, says already the amount of donations for the cause has been overwhelming.

“We reached out to everyone we could and everyone is pulling together. We have business owners, we have people that are working for large companies in the Green Bay area, and they have reached out to their employers asking for donations and support, and anything we can do to help we are here for that,” Sushkova said.

Shushkova says it’s hard to see friends and family struggle to get out of Ukraine. ”Just the messages that you get back are devastating. The situation over there is just horrible right now,” sahe said.

But the support Wisconsin is showing through the donation drive is lifting her spirits.

“We do feel helpless because you can’t -- you see the pictures and the videos and there’s nothing you can do. You know, you want to go there and help, but you can’t. So this is the next best thing, I guess,” Sushkova said.

Shuliga says Meest plans to make trips every Wednesday until the donations are gone. “If it takes a month, if it takes a year, we have to do it.”

Alongside accepting donations, St. Matthews will hold a prayer circle for Ukraine Wednesday, March 2, at 6 P.M.

