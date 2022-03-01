Advertisement

Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard. (Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You never know what’s hiding under your back deck.

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.

They thought maybe it was a raccoon, but they were shocked to find a mountain lion hiding under the deck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped wrangle the animal on Sunday.

They said it is not a fully grown adult and weighs about 120 pounds.

The agency relocated the animal to a remote area in Larimer County.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockdown generic photo.
Appleton schools lift lockdowns after 15-year-old boy is taken into custody
Sign outside Suring schools
Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches
Phishing scams are a link sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It...
FBI and IRS warning people of two new email scams
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz testifies at a hearing February 21, 2022
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES: Waupaca County sheriff testifies reports are routinely altered
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gestures from the sideline during the second half an...
Green Bay Packers to play international game in London

Latest News

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling intensifies
A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
Mountain lion found under home's deck (no sound)
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB pushes labor-deal deadline to Tuesday for March 31 start
Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.
Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking suicide