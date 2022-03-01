COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death rate rises as cases fall

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 585 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, continuing a decreasing trend in cases around the state. The state received 51 death reports -- most of them dating back to January or possibly longer -- but as fewer new cases are reported, each death carries more weight and the death rate in the third year of this pandemic rose again. It’s now 0.87% of all cases since 2020 -- back to where it was six weeks ago.

The DHS says only 13 of the deaths just reported to the state happened within the past 30 days, but the state’s 7-day average is unchanged at 11 per day. Eleven of the 51 deaths were reported by six counties in WBAY’s viewing area: Brown (3), Fond du Lac (2), Manitowoc, Outagamie (2), Shawano (2) and Sheboygan.

The state averaged 645 new coronavirus cases per day over the last week. That’s down from 679 the day before, one of the smallest changes we’ve seen in the rolling average since cases went into freefall as the omicron surge ended. It’s too soon to say cases are leveling off. Thirteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking reported new cases in the single digits, and two more had no new cases to report. The positivity rate is still declining, down to 4.4% of all tests in the last week coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus, compared to 4.6% a day earlier.

DHS numbers show 87 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period. Higher hospital admission numbers over a week ago are no longer in the 7-day average, so we calculate it went down to 54 patients per day.

In the past day, discharges and deaths did not outnumber the new admissions. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 511 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday, 6 more than the day before, and 95 of them in ICU, 7 more than Monday. The state hasn’t been below 500 COVID-19 patients at one time since August 9, 2021.

Hospitals in WBAY’s viewing area saw some declines. The Northeast health care region has 58 patients, 6 fewer than Monday, with 11 in ICU, an increase of 1. Fox Valley hospitals have 35 COVID-19 patients, 3 fewer than a day ago, with 5 of them in ICU, which is 1 fewer.

Vaccinations set a new low in the past day, according to the latest updates from vaccinators. The number of Wisconsinites getting a shot who hadn’t had a dose of COVID-19 vaccine before went up by 663, the smallest number reported on a weekday (the state doesn’t publish updates on weekends) since the week vaccinations began in December 2020, when access was severely restricted.

However, vaccinators administered 2,055 more booster shots to Wisconsin residents since the last report, which “boosts” the percentage of Wisconsinites getting the additional shot to 32.7% of the population.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/23.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

12 to 17: 60.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 59.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/53.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 63.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/58.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 68.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.3% 62.4% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.7% 54.4% Dodge (87,839) 52.4% (+0.1) 49.9% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.1% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.4% 49.8% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.6% 52.8% Forest (9,004) 52.6% 49.7% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.2% 54.3% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.7% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 57.9% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.2% 50.7% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.0% 76.1% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.7% 50.8% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.0% 61.0% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.6% 45.7% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.6% 59.8% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% 53.2% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.0% 58.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 296,896 (62.6%, +0.1) 283,622 (59.8%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 328,734 (59.8%, +0.1) 313,418 (57.0%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,727,434 (63.9%) 3,521,769 (60.4%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,597 cases (+21) (377 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 11,442 cases (+14) (92 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,965 cases (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,211 cases (+4) (267 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Door – 6,545 cases (+3) (49 deaths)

Florence - 805 cases (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,194 cases (+3) (219 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 2,425 cases (+1) (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,710 cases (38 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,154 cases (+4) (49 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,287 cases (69 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,545 cases (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,852 cases (+2) (61 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,176 cases (+7) (151 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,598 cases (+2) (96 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,853 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,832 (+1) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,280 cases (+1) (84 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,095 cases (+31) (316 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 9,689 cases (+3) (118 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan – 29,216 cases (+10) (249 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,243 cases (+8) (192 deaths)

Waushara – 4,954 cases (+2) (65 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,445 cases (+30) (314 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

