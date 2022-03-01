Advertisement

Coors Light ditches plastic 6-pack rings

Coors Light is ditching plastic for cardboard.
Coors Light is ditching plastic for cardboard.(Molson Coors)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coors Light is going greener in 2022.

The largest beer brand in the US announced it is getting rid of the plastic rings that hold the cans on its six-packs. They’ll be replaced with a cardboard wrap that is sustainably sourced and recyclable.

Within the next three years, Molson Coors says all of its brands, including Miller Lite and Blue Moon, will also use the same packaging.

Plastic rings have long been criticized by environmental groups who say they pose a threat to wildlife and cause pollution.

The World Economic Forum says there will be more plastic than fish in oceans worldwide by the year 2050.

Coors officials say the cardboard has received positive feedback in the countries where it is already being used.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz testifies at a hearing February 21, 2022
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES: Waupaca County sheriff testifies reports are routinely altered
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Critics blast discussion of decertification from Gableman report, hearing
Sign outside Suring schools
Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches

Latest News

A Russian shell hits a large oil depot in Chernhiv, north of Kyiv, on Thursday.
Ukraine: Airstrike causes diesel fuel to catch fire
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders transferred to federal custody
March 3 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and quiet
Residents of Lviv are making spike strips, flak jackets and camouflage.
Residents of Lviv, Ukraine gear up for a fight
FILE - The Monastery of the Caves, also known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the holiest sites...
Kyiv shrines, memorials with powerful symbolic value at risk