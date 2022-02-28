YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: More insurance companies helping cover cancer genetic testing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re nearing the end of cancer prevention month but we’re continuing the conversation beyond February about how to catch cancer early. In Wisconsin, there were about 36,000 new cancer cases estimated by the American Cancer Society in 2021 alone.

Getting genetic testing in the state can’t necessarily prevent cancer from happening, but it can help health experts detect it earlier before becoming more deadly.

“I got tested, found out I had a break in a gene and then my parents wanted to get tested,” Jill a nurse with Bellin Health shared. “The break in my genes actually came from my father’s side and his family actually has three genes that are broken.”

Jill beat breast cancer when she was 42 and then uterine cancer at 44. She had genetic testing at 43 which found her DNA breaks. Jill wanted to keep her last name private on-air in consideration of her adult children still too young to go through screening but who have a 50% chance of having the genetic differences that Jill says likely lead to her cancers.

The topic of genetic testing is brought up, “anytime people are concerned about hereditary or cancer related to their genes or handed down from father to son or mother to son that sort of thing,” Dr. Brian Burnette, an oncologist with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Cancer Centers, said.

Considering her health background, Jill drew out a pedigree listing her family’s history of cancer. Helping create a better picture for the next generation of what could be in their DNA.

“We not only focus on the patient or the person in front of us but their whole family and taking into account what could this mean for your family members,” certified genetic counselor at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center, Heather Willems, emphasized. “What could this mean for future cancer risks as well and are there any other cancers you may be at an increase risk for that if we know about we can talk about ways to be proactive with screening.”

“Now, I’ve just reached out to the next generation from that side of the family and my urging my younger cohort to get tested just so they know,” Jill highlighted.

As a health care professional and someone who went through the process herself, Jill is excited that more insurance companies are covering genetic testing. That way it’s more accessible. If you think you may be at a high risk for cancer, contact your doctor about testing options.

