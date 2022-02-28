Advertisement

WARMING UP TODAY, SOME LIGHT SNOW NORTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST
A little bit of light snow is still possible this afternoon, mainly along the HWY 8 corridor and up into the U.P. Far northern Door County too. Farther south, it will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs well into the 30s to lower 40s. Gusty southeasterly breezes should relax by late this afternoon.

There could be a few stray flakes Tuesday followed by another nuisance type snow event Wednesday morning. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday are still expected to push well into the 30s, if not some lower 40s for some.

A bigger weather maker lurks for late Friday and the coming weekend. Our region may get some accumulating snow, wintry mix, and even rain before things are all said and done. The exact track is uncertain but it will ultimately determine precip types and amounts. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 5-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow NORTH. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Morning light snow. Some late sun. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Colder. Increasing afternoon clouds. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow developing by evening. HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Snow, freezing rain, and rain showers possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Lingering flakes or mix. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36

