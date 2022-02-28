Advertisement

A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW EARLY WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
March 1 is the start of meteorological spring - but there could still be a hint of winter.
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will be variably cloudy tonight as lows settle into the middle 20s... with some teens possible north. We’ll see more clouds than sun on Tuesday. Outside of a few flurries, the day will be dry. March gets off to a relatively mild start with highs in the upper half of the 30s... about 5° above average for early March. Clouds will thicken overnight as our next weathermaker approaches.

A fast moving system will pass through Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday morning. Light snow should wrap up by the afternoon with most of us seeing around 1″ of accumulation. Highs Wednesday should be in the upper 30s again, but may be a degree or two cooler compared to Tuesday. Thursday will be chillier with mostly cloudy skies and highs limited to the upper 20s.

A stronger storm system looks poised to impact the area from late Friday through the coming weekend. Our region may get some accumulating snow, wintry mix, and even rain before things are all said and done. The exact track is uncertain, and will ultimately determine precip types and amounts. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy, but quiet. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Milder than average. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Light snow... mainly in the morning. Some late-day sun. HIGH: 37 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Colder with increasing clouds. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers developing by evening, some wintry mix SOUTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Messy mix of snow/ice transitioning to rain showers. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Lingering light flakes or mix with cloudy skies. Breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with light snow showers possible. Breezy at times. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockdown generic photo.
Appleton schools lift lockdowns after 15-year-old boy is taken into custody
Sign outside Suring schools
Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches
Phishing scams are a link sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It...
FBI and IRS warning people of two new email scams
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz testifies at a hearing February 21, 2022
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES: Waupaca County sheriff testifies reports are routinely altered
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gestures from the sideline during the second half an...
Green Bay Packers to play international game in London

Latest News

First Alert Weather competing computer models of winter weather later this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First day of spring
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild start to March
February 28 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light snow north
First Alert Weather
WARMING UP TODAY, SOME LIGHT SNOW NORTH