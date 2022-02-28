A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW EARLY WEDNESDAY

Skies will be variably cloudy tonight as lows settle into the middle 20s... with some teens possible north. We’ll see more clouds than sun on Tuesday. Outside of a few flurries, the day will be dry. March gets off to a relatively mild start with highs in the upper half of the 30s... about 5° above average for early March. Clouds will thicken overnight as our next weathermaker approaches.

A fast moving system will pass through Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday morning. Light snow should wrap up by the afternoon with most of us seeing around 1″ of accumulation. Highs Wednesday should be in the upper 30s again, but may be a degree or two cooler compared to Tuesday. Thursday will be chillier with mostly cloudy skies and highs limited to the upper 20s.

A stronger storm system looks poised to impact the area from late Friday through the coming weekend. Our region may get some accumulating snow, wintry mix, and even rain before things are all said and done. The exact track is uncertain, and will ultimately determine precip types and amounts. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy, but quiet. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Milder than average. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Light snow... mainly in the morning. Some late-day sun. HIGH: 37 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Colder with increasing clouds. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers developing by evening, some wintry mix SOUTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Messy mix of snow/ice transitioning to rain showers. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Lingering light flakes or mix with cloudy skies. Breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with light snow showers possible. Breezy at times. HIGH: 34

