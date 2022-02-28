LIGHT SNOW NEAR THE U.P. BORDER...

Snow showers are developing across northern Wisconsin. There’s another “Alberta Clipper” pushing towards the Great Lakes. It will bring folks closer to the Upper Michigan border an inch or two of snow today. Areas along and north of Highway 64 may have slippery travel at times through this afternoon.

Farther south into the Fox Valley, the weather will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will rise well into the 30s to near 40 degrees. A few passing flurries will be possible tonight.

Our weather looks unsettled this week, just in time for the first few days of March. Another disturbance will bring everyone some light snow Wednesday morning. Then, a more significant weathermaker will likely bring northeast Wisconsin snow, freezing rain, then rain showers as we head into next weekend. That storm will also whip up plenty of wind too. There’s potential for several inches of snow across the northern half of Wisconsin on Saturday, but specific details this far in advance are uncertain... Stay tuned for more information over the next several days!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: NW/N 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow NORTH... 1-2″ Near Highway 8. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. A few flurries. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Morning light snow. Some late sun. Breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Colder. Increasing afternoon clouds. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Snow showers... Becoming steady light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Snow and freezing rain, turning to rain showers. Windy! HIGH: 36 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Early showers... Maybe icy spots? Otherwise, cloudy skies. HIGH: 38

