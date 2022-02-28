Green Bay Packers to play international game in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will play in London in the 2022 season.

The NFL has announced that the Packers, New Orleans Saints, and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play in London as part of the International Series.

The Packers and Saints will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Dates, matchups and kickoff times for the games are to be announced.

This is the first trip overseas for the Packers. They’re the only team to not have played a regular-season game in the NFL International Series.

“This is something the league office has been talking to us for a long time about. We were the last team to play a game internationally,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said. “The fans there are really going to relate well to the Packers organization. It’s a great opportunity for NFL fans in Europe to become more familiar with the Packers and be more likely to come to Lambeau for a game in the future.”

Ready for our debut in the UK! 🇬🇧#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/PPjntc4dNS — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 28, 2022

Murphy says the Packers have a strong international following and fans have been asking for a Green Bay international game.

“We’re very excited,” Murphy said. “This is something I’ve heard from so many of our fans over the years, particularly those in Europe and particularly in London, ‘When are you gonna come? When are you gonna come?’ We’re really excited to be playing in London.

You asked... We delivered 🧀



The @packers are coming to the 🇬🇧... #NFLUK — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 28, 2022

Your 🇬🇧 teams for the 2022 NFL London Games 🤩@packers@Saints@Jaguars | @JaguarsUK



Full match-ups to be announced soon! — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 28, 2022

