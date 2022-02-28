Green Bay, Appleton school districts go masks optional Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Masks will be optional at some local school districts starting Monday as cases of COVID-19 decline.

The Green Bay Area Public School District and Appleton Area School District voted to relax mask mandates starting Feb. 28.

Many other districts in the viewing area have previously lifted their mask requirements.

GREEN BAY

Face coverings will be optional both indoors and outdoors on school district grounds. This is for all students, staff and visitors.

Masks will be optional for transportation provided by the district with the exception of Head Start buses.

A special meeting of the Board of Education will be called should positive cases in Brown County exceed 400 per 100,000 for any seven consecutive-day period,

Here are the exceptions:

Indoors at Head Start Learning Center and Jefferson Head Start, per federal requirements

Face coverings must be worn on days 6-10 after a student, staff member or visitor has tested positive for COVID-19, per CDC and DHS guidelines.

APPLETON

Masks will be optional but encouraged for staff and students while inside school district facilities.

Masks will be required for Early Childhood will on district transportation.

Masks will be required for Early Childhood and Appleton Community 4K students and staff because the students in that age group cannot yet get vaccinated.

A threshold of two percent student-positive cases within a school will trigger a temporary mask requirement for 14 days for the impacted students and staff.

