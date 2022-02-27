A QUIET DAY BEFORE EARLY WEEK SNOW CHANCES

Today will not be as sunny as yesterday, given we will have clouds around at times, but it will be less breezy! High temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but the majority of us will still see highs in the lower 30s. Overall, today looks to be dry, but things will chance a bit starting the week.

We’re once again stuck in a northwest flow aloft, which will allow a few weak disturbances to make their way into our area. Tomorrow, a “clipper” system will move through the Northern part of the state, and could bring 1-2″ of snow to areas north of Highway 29. The rest of us could see a dusting, or at least some flurries, but this isn’t going to create any major problems. Additional light snow is possible mainly Wednesday. More areas may see small accumulations with this system, so it bears watching. Temperatures overall this week appear to stay in the low to mid 30s. It’s nice to be right on track for this time of the year!

Friday night into Saturday, a weathermaker will likely track through the state. This could send our temperatures to near 40°, but also brings us a chance of a wintry mix. Stay tuned for details later this week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

MONDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. More clouds North. Brisk early on. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lake flakes? Daybreak flakes NORTH. LOW: 16

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow develops... best chance of 1″ or more north of HWY 29. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers. Slightly milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. Wintry mix possible at night. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Wintry mix to rain. Breezy. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.