Man escapes Manitowoc house fire after being alerted by dogs

Manitowoc fire trucks on June 7, 2017 (WBAY photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man escaped a Manitowoc house fire after his dogs alerted him Saturday afternoon.

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to a report that a front porch was on fire in the 1600 block of Division Street at 3 p.m.

MFRD arrived within five minutes and quickly extinguished the fire.

One male occupant was alerted to the fire by his dogs while asleep on a couch in his living room. The owner and all animals safely escaped through a side door.

MFRD believes the fire started on the exterior of the home and spread inside through a porch window.

Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser urges everyone to have working smoke detectors in their home.

The fire is under investigation.

