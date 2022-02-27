Man escapes Manitowoc house fire after being alerted by dogs
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man escaped a Manitowoc house fire after his dogs alerted him Saturday afternoon.
The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to a report that a front porch was on fire in the 1600 block of Division Street at 3 p.m.
MFRD arrived within five minutes and quickly extinguished the fire.
One male occupant was alerted to the fire by his dogs while asleep on a couch in his living room. The owner and all animals safely escaped through a side door.
MFRD believes the fire started on the exterior of the home and spread inside through a porch window.
Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser urges everyone to have working smoke detectors in their home.
The fire is under investigation.
