Legendary Wisconsin auto racer honored with final victory lap

KEVIN OLSON
KEVIN OLSON(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin auto racing legend was honor Saturday with a final victory lap around his home track in Sun Prairie. Kevin Olson, a midget racing champion, was killed in a traffic crash in early February.

Olson was a two-time United States Auto Club National Midget Champion, and a five-time champion with the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association, according to family. Kevin Olson Jr. said his dad grew up in Illinois and was introduced to race car driving at a young age. But his heart was where the track was: Sun Prairie, WI.

“Angell Park always held a special place,” said Olson Jr. “It was literally his home track. Not really his hometown but this is where it all came together for him for sure.”

A fitting place for a final goodbye. Loved ones gathered at the Speedway pavilion to share memories of Olson on the track.

“When he first started out racing, he was young, charismatic, passionate,” said Karoline Olson, his daughter. “He had a lust for the tack that was unmatched.”

Karoline said Olson was proud of his racing accomplishments, but it was his connection to family he was most proud of.

“It meant a lot to him to be good at what he did, and he was good at being a father just as much as he was good at being a racer,” she said.

Eldest granddaughter Addyson Olson will cherish the memories even more than the championships.

“I know a lot of people looked up to him in the racing world, but I looked up to him because of how amazing of a papa he was to me and the rest of my cousins,” she said. “He was at every single play every single dance every single award. He’s just that kind of guy that you meet once in a lifetime.”

Olson’s long-time companion was also critically injured in the crash. Less than a month later she was well enough to make it to the services.

Olson’s final victory took place on July 21, 2019, at Angell Park; two years before his passing. He was 68 at the time.

