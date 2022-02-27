Kyrie Irving scores season-high 38 points, Nets beat Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 38 points and the Brooklyn Nets stopped their recent slide by beating the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 126-123 on Saturday night.

Bruce Brown made a 3-pointer to put the Nets ahead for good 118-116 with 1:38 left.

Brooklyn ended a two-game skid and won for just the third time in 16 games. Milwaukee has dropped four of its last five.

The Bucks had one last chance with 2.1 seconds and no timeouts remaining. Wesley Matthews threw a long inbounds pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a clean look at a game-tying 3-point attempt that bounced off the rim.

Bobby Portis had 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 25 points.

