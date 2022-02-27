Green Bay bridges light up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay bridges lit up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the City of Green Bay Government said they “stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are fighting and dying for their freedom.”

Bridge lights are remaining blue and yellow through Tuesday, March 1.

The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay showcases the lighting:

The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge lights up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. (WBAY)

