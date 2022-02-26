Advertisement

Ukrainian cat café stays open despite Russian invasion

The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the...
The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the Russian invasion.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Ukrainian people are brave, and so are their cats.

That’s what one family in Lviv, Ukraine is saying.

As Russian forces inch closer to the country’s capital, many restaurants and businesses have closed their doors. But the owners of a cat café say they are not leaving Ukraine.

Caption

The family-owned business houses 20 cats. Some are fluffy, some are hairless and they come in all shapes and sizes.

The friendly felines can be seen taking naps and living out their nine lives, as though it were just another day in Ukraine.

Despite the ongoing threat from Russia, the owner and his wife say they will remain in Lviv because they love their country and their pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Haberland was arrested February 24, 2022, on suspicion of possession of child pornography...
Complaint: Pastor charged with child porn described himself as “active pedophile”
Anthony Gonzalez
Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire
Oconto Fire & Rescue
Truck breaks through ice on Green Bay
The new vehicles, expected to start hitting the road in 2023, will have more room for packages,...
Union rallies outside Oshkosh Corp, demands postal trucks be built in Wisconsin
Fire destorys Brillion landscaping center
Fire destroys Brillion landscaping center

Latest News

Seasonable and slightly less windy today
First Alert Forecast: Less windy today with seasonable temperatures!
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Nearly half of Biden’s 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
In major shift for Europe, Germany to spend $113B on defense
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia