Truck breaks through ice on Green Bay

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto Fire Rescue and Little River Fire departments responded to a truck through the ice on the bay of Green Bay Friday afternoon.

The call for rescue came shortly after 4 P.M. The caller said everyone was out of the water but needed a ride to shore. GPS coordinates located the three fishermen on the bay more than 4 miles east of D.E. Hall County Park.

Authorities responded with a six-wheeler, two rescue trucks and an ambulance.

Everyone was safely brought to shore on the six-wheeler. There were no injuries.

