A SEASONABLE AND DRY WEEKEND

Southwest winds kicked in overnight. These southwest winds will pick up throughout the day with afternoon gusts possible up to 35mph. Aside from it being breezy, it will be seasonable from a temperatures standpoint with high temperatures making it into the lower and middle 30s by this afternoon. Look for plenty of sunshine throughout the day! Clouds will increase overnight. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with highs mainly in the upper 20s.

Highs in the 30s will stick around for the next work week as well, and there are no major storm systems set to impact the area in the short term. We are stuck in a Northwest flow once again, which means we could get some more weak clipper systems through the middle of the week which could potentially bring light snowfall to the area. At this time, none of those chances of snow look impressive but stay tuned for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW/N 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 29 LOW: 10

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Late-day snow possible across northern areas. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with flakes possible at night. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix arrives late. HIGH: 35

