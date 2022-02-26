QUIET AGAIN SUNDAY, SOME EARLY WORK WEEK SNOW

Sunday is looking pretty good overall with highs in the low 30s and 20s under a mix of sun & clouds. Thankfully it won’t be AS windy as what we had on Saturday.

A few weak weather makers are heading our way for the first part of the work week. Areas north of HWY 29 appear to have the best chance at over 1″ of snow on Monday but some lighter snow could fall farther south. Additional light snow is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should be close to normal (think low 30s) most of the work week.

There are some signs that a stronger, but warmer, weather maker may affect parts of the region heading into next weekend. It’s still a long way off but early projections hint at some mixed precipitation and even rain. We’ll keep watching it during the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WSW/NW 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY: NW/N 5-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Still a breezy. LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Brisk at times. HIGH: 31 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow develops... best chance of 1″ or more north of HWY 29. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow is possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow is possible again. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Wintry mix to rain as temperatures warm throughout the day. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.