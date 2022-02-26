Advertisement

QUIET AGAIN SUNDAY, SOME EARLY WORK WEEK SNOW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Small snow chances to start the work week
By Keith Gibson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday is looking pretty good overall with highs in the low 30s and 20s under a mix of sun & clouds. Thankfully it won’t be AS windy as what we had on Saturday.

A few weak weather makers are heading our way for the first part of the work week. Areas north of HWY 29 appear to have the best chance at over 1″ of snow on Monday but some lighter snow could fall farther south. Additional light snow is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should be close to normal (think low 30s) most of the work week.

There are some signs that a stronger, but warmer, weather maker may affect parts of the region heading into next weekend. It’s still a long way off but early projections hint at some mixed precipitation and even rain. We’ll keep watching it during the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WSW/NW 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY: NW/N 5-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Still a breezy. LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Brisk at times. HIGH: 31 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow develops... best chance of 1″ or more north of HWY 29. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow is possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow is possible again. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Wintry mix to rain as temperatures warm throughout the day. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Haberland was arrested February 24, 2022, on suspicion of possession of child pornography...
Complaint: Pastor charged with child porn described himself as “active pedophile”
Anthony Gonzalez
Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire
Oconto Fire & Rescue
Truck breaks through ice on Green Bay
The new vehicles, expected to start hitting the road in 2023, will have more room for packages,...
Union rallies outside Oshkosh Corp, demands postal trucks be built in Wisconsin
Fire destorys Brillion landscaping center
Fire destroys Brillion landscaping center

Latest News

First Alert Weather
A QUIET DAY BEFORE EARLY WEEK SNOW CHANCES
Seasonable and slightly less windy today
First Alert Forecast: Less windy today with seasonable temperatures!
Just a bit cooler Sunday
Small snow chances to start the work week
Pretty nice Sunday on the way
Pretty nice Sunday on the way