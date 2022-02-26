Advertisement

LOOK: Orphaned bear cubs rescued in Wisconsin

By Jade Flury and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) – Three orphaned bear cubs are now in good hands after being rescued by a Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wisconsin.

The cubs were found last week by a group of researchers, WSAW reported. Researchers were using a radio collar to track a female bear for a project.

“This particular female had been a part of the study for a number of years, and there was some sort of complication, and unfortunately she passed away,” Mark Naniot, director of rehabilitation at Wild Instincts, said.

The late mama bear left three bear cubs behind. Without the help of Wild Instincts, a wildlife rehabilitation center, the bear cubs would most likely die.

“Of course, they would perish because they are not able to fend for themselves at this point, they can barely even walk,” Naniot said.

The cubs are bottle-fed by staff for now.

“Right now, they’re a little bit older, fortunately, so their eyes have just opened, and they’re doing every four-hour feedings so we don’t have to do anything around the clock,” Naniot said.

The bears weigh about four pounds and are living in an incubator.

Naniot said they try to minimize human contact with the cubs as much as possible.

“So the biggest thing is, they can imprint if you’re not careful because we are the caregivers … we’re giving them a bottle. They see us with a bottle and see us as the caregivers,” Naniot said.

In about two weeks, the cubs will learn how to eat other foods.

“So what we do is we have a couple of different isolated rooms, we teach them how to eat out of a dish as soon as they are a little bit more coordinated,” Naniot said.

After that, Naniot said it’s pretty much just giving the cubs food and leaving them alone. As the cubs grow, so will their enclosure.

“And then we have a couple outdoor enclosures that are very large, so we move them from smaller to bigger as we go,” he said.

The bear cubs are expected to be about 80 to 125 pounds before they are released.

“They adjust to the wild very well,” Naniot said. “The thing is, when we do release them, they already have all their fat reserves. For the most part, they almost stop eating completely, cause they already fattened up enough, and all they want to do is go into winter sleep.”

The bears are expected to be released into the wild after bear hunting season ends in October.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Haberland was arrested February 24, 2022, on suspicion of possession of child pornography...
Complaint: Pastor charged with child porn described himself as “active pedophile”
Anthony Gonzalez
Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire
Oconto Fire & Rescue
Truck breaks through ice on Green Bay
The new vehicles, expected to start hitting the road in 2023, will have more room for packages,...
Union rallies outside Oshkosh Corp, demands postal trucks be built in Wisconsin
Fire destorys Brillion landscaping center
Fire destroys Brillion landscaping center

Latest News

Seasonable and slightly less windy today
First Alert Forecast: Less windy today with seasonable temperatures!
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Nearly half of Biden’s 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
In major shift for Europe, Germany to spend $113B on defense
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia