INTERVIEW: History is made with Supreme Court pick

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A significant moment in U.S. history Friday. Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is President Biden’s nominee to be the next justice on the United States Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Jackson will become the first black woman to serve on the court -- a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and backed segregation. She would also be the first justice who has served as a public defender.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talked with Renita Robinson, Prevea Health Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. Robinson discusses the message this historic choice sends, how Jackson’s resume only tells a part of her accomplishments, the impact a black female Supreme Court justice could have on children of color, and what barriers still need to come down.

