Friday’s WIAA State Individual Wrestling
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The following local wrestlers advanced to the Individual State championships that will take place Saturday.
D1- 106 Jacob Herm of Neenah
D1- 113 Wyatt Skebba of Hortonville
D1- 120 Shane Corrigan of De Pere and Lucas Peters of Kaukauna
D1- 138 Greyson Clark of Kaukauna
D1- 145 Jacob Ward of Bay Port
D1- 182 Trenton Gibbons of Pulaski
D2- 106 Logan Mueller of Brillion
D2- 126 Eyan Dessellier of Kiel
D2- 138 Max Ronsman of Luxemburg-Casco
D2- 145 Caleb Meunier of Winneconne and Nathan VandeHey of Freedom
D2- 182 Clayton Whiting of Oconto Falls
D3- 170 Brant Cracraft of Mishicot
D3- 182 Mitchell Thompson of Kewaunee
D3- 220 Cole Ebert of Reedsville
