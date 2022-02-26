Friday’s WIAA State Individual Wrestling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The following local wrestlers advanced to the Individual State championships that will take place Saturday.

D1- 106 Jacob Herm of Neenah

D1- 113 Wyatt Skebba of Hortonville

D1- 120 Shane Corrigan of De Pere and Lucas Peters of Kaukauna

D1- 138 Greyson Clark of Kaukauna

D1- 145 Jacob Ward of Bay Port

D1- 182 Trenton Gibbons of Pulaski

D2- 106 Logan Mueller of Brillion

D2- 126 Eyan Dessellier of Kiel

D2- 138 Max Ronsman of Luxemburg-Casco

D2- 145 Caleb Meunier of Winneconne and Nathan VandeHey of Freedom

D2- 182 Clayton Whiting of Oconto Falls

D3- 170 Brant Cracraft of Mishicot

D3- 182 Mitchell Thompson of Kewaunee

D3- 220 Cole Ebert of Reedsville

