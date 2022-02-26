Fire destroys Brillion landscaping center

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Schroth Landscaping, formerly Schroth Garden Center & Nursery, is considered a total loss after a fire Saturday morning.

Many crews responded to visible flames and smoke at 24110 US-10 around 8:30 a.m., according to the Brillion Fire Department Lieutenant Simeon Johnston.

Crews stopped the fire from extending to living quarters and an attached greenhouse, though there was minor damage to the roof area of the residence.

“We were able to get the fire knocked down within the first half hour,” said Lieutenant Johnston.

No one was injured.

Witness Jennifer Rice shared these photos with Action 2 News below.

A shed engulfed in smoke and flames (Jennifer Rice)

Multiple photos show the the shed located on the side of the building, consumed by smoke and flames.

Other photos show crews attempting to control the flames with water rushed in, as there are no hydrants nearby to use.

Thirteen other fire departments assisted at the scene. The departments acted as a water shuttle, bringing water over from a fill site.

“The concern was that the fire would extend into the structure that was the living quarters, and also there was a greenhouse attached to the back of it. So we wanted to head that off there,” Lietenant Johnston said.

Fire crews knocked the fire down within around a half hour, but remained on scene to protect existing structures.

“We run anywhere from 60 to 80 calls a year. That’s between fires, accidents and false alarms. Large scale fires... probably two, three a year that we assist with. Not all in our area,” Lieutenant Johnston said.

Units stayed for approximately two to three hours hours to make sure the fire was completley out, even tearing down the charred shed, as the owner was able to get some things out before the fire spread.

“When the fire intially started, he called for the Fire Department, he started moving stuff out and was able to get most of it before it got too large. Thankfully, he had enough sense to not go in after it got to a certain point,” said Lieutenant Johnston.

Crews respond to fire at Schroth Landscaping. (Jennifer Rice)

WBAY is continuing to follow this story as it develops.

