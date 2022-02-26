Boys Notre Dame, Girls Fox Cities headed to State Hockey

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Notre Dame’s boys hockey team came out fast in Friday’s sectional final game against Neenah Hortonville Menasha, scoring four goals in the first period.

The Tritons go on to win 7-2, booking their ticket back to State next weekend.

In girls hockey, there was a revenge game. The Bay Area Ice Bears have been ranked No. 1 in the state pretty much all season and won the conference title over Fox Cities.

But Friday night, it was the Stars who were victorious with a 7-6 win over Bay Area. Fox Cities is headed to state.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.