Sturgeon Bay community rallies to support fire victims

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Piles of donations have poured into the White Birch Inn in Sturgeon Bay, since the managers, Abby and Rick Hess, shared on Facebook that their employee, Gary McCoy, lost his apartment to the fire and needed clothes.

“He literally walked out of his room and the ceiling was already collapsing in the building, and he couldn’t get down to his dad,” said Abby.

McCoy’s father, who also lived above Butch’s Bar, across the hall from his son, was seriously burned and is receiving care at a hospital burn unit in Milwaukee.

“We just started asking for clothing and shoes, because he literally got out of the fire with a pair of pants and his boots on,” said Rick.

A coworker of McCoy’s says his father is the reason he got out of the burning building safely.

“He was helping people to get out, and that is a lot of the reason he suffered the burns,” said Katherine Johnson, waitress, White Birch Inn.

McCoy’s managers say that his father is doing better, and Gary was planning to visit him soon.

“The community has been absolutely wonderful, it’s overwhelming the amount of clothing, and stuff. Now the plan is to divide some of that up to give to the other guys that were displaced. People have been bringing cash, and likewise, going to make sure they get some of that as well,” said Abby.

The White Birch Inn says they have plenty of donations for now, but are working on other ideas to fundraise for the victims of Tuesday’s fire.

