New sex assault charges filed against ex-Green Bay teacher

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New charges have been filed against a former Green Bay teacher accused of sexually assaulting students.

Online court records show David Villareal was charged with two counts of Sex Assault of Student by School Staff; one count of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault-Contact w/Person under 16-Use/Threat of Force/Violence (Actor is 18); and 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person under Age of 13. The charges were filed in Brown County on Feb. 23, 2022.

The criminal complaint was unsealed Friday afternoon. It says a 7th grader came forward to a social worker in April last year, crying as she described a sexual assault by Villareal when he was her 2nd grade teacher. She said Villareal cornered her in a closet where he kept snacks and made sexual contact with her. She complained of a stomach ache but Villareal wouldn’t let her go until until saying “You can’t tell anyone.” School records confirmed the girl went to the school nurse for a stomach ache on one occasion. The girl also said Villareal would tap her buttocks and rub her back when he went over her tests.

Another girl came forward that same month. After news of Villareal’s arrest, her mother asked if she was ever in a situation that made her uncomfortable. The girl admitted he did. When the kids would run, Villareal would frequently grab her buttocks to push her along when she was at the back of the group. She said she was 7 or 8 years old at the time. Her mother recalled how well-liked Villareal was for connecting with students, but told investigators looking back it should have been a “red flag” that he commented a number of times on how pretty her daughter was and “would be a stunner when she was older.”

The alleged offenses dates back to 2015 and 2016. No hearing has been scheduled.

Green Bay Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the case or Villareal should contact police.

Villareal, 47, is facing jury trial in another student sex assault case where he is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault and one count of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child.

Victims in this case stated that Villareal, then a second grade teacher at Baird Elementary, inappropriately touched them.

One victim stated she reported the touching to the school and was made to confront Villareal, which made her feel uncomfortable. The girl’s mother took her daughter out of Baird Elementary.

Villareal’s jury trial in this case is scheduled to start July 11, 2022.

Villareal has denied the allegations against him.

