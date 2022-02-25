MILDER TEMPS THIS WEEKEND

A southwest wind develops overnight bringing seasonable temperatures back this weekend. Skies will be clearing tonight, and it will still be chilly in the morning with lows generally in the single digits above zero. But with that wind, feels like temps are likely in sub-zero territory to begin Saturday.

Look for plenty of sunshine throughout the day, along with a strengthening southwest breeze. By the afternoon, temperatures should push into the lower half of the 30s, but winds could gust to 30-35 mph. Clouds will increase overnight. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs mainly in the upper 20s.

Highs in the 30s will stick around for much of the next work week as well, and out weather stays relatively quiet. We are stuck in a Northwest flow once again, which means we could get some more weak clipper systems through the middle of the week which could potentially bring light snowfall to the area. At this time, none of those chances of snow look impressive but stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Cold, with chills below zero. LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 28 LOW: 9

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Late-day snow possible across northern areas. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flakes early. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light snow. HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix arrives late. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.