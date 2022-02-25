Advertisement

MILDER TEMPS THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A southwest wind develops overnight bringing seasonable temperatures back this weekend. Skies will be clearing tonight, and it will still be chilly in the morning with lows generally in the single digits above zero. But with that wind, feels like temps are likely in sub-zero territory to begin Saturday.

Look for plenty of sunshine throughout the day, along with a strengthening southwest breeze. By the afternoon, temperatures should push into the lower half of the 30s, but winds could gust to 30-35 mph. Clouds will increase overnight. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs mainly in the upper 20s.

Highs in the 30s will stick around for much of the next work week as well, and out weather stays relatively quiet. We are stuck in a Northwest flow once again, which means we could get some more weak clipper systems through the middle of the week which could potentially bring light snowfall to the area. At this time, none of those chances of snow look impressive but stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Cold, with chills below zero. LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 28 LOW: 9

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Late-day snow possible across northern areas. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flakes early. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light snow. HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix arrives late. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Haberland was arrested February 24, 2022, on suspicion of possession of child pornography...
Complaint: Pastor charged with child porn described himself as “active pedophile”
Anthony Gonzalez
Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire
Oconto Fire & Rescue
Truck breaks through ice on Green Bay
The new vehicles, expected to start hitting the road in 2023, will have more room for packages,...
Union rallies outside Oshkosh Corp, demands postal trucks be built in Wisconsin
Fire destorys Brillion landscaping center
Fire destroys Brillion landscaping center

Latest News

First Alert Weather
A QUIET DAY BEFORE EARLY WEEK SNOW CHANCES
Seasonable and slightly less windy today
First Alert Forecast: Less windy today with seasonable temperatures!
First Alert Weather
QUIET AGAIN SUNDAY, SOME EARLY WORK WEEK SNOW
Just a bit cooler Sunday
Small snow chances to start the work week
Pretty nice Sunday on the way
Pretty nice Sunday on the way