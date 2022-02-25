Documents: Nurse involved in Suring High School searches expressed concerns

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - Documents newly obtained by Action 2 News indicate a nurse involved in the search of several Suring High School girls expressed concern, while a student told investigators she was too scared to say no.

It’s a story we’ve been following for weeks. On January 17, six girls at the high school were searched by Suring schools superintendent Kelly Casper and the nurse.

Four of the girls were ordered to strip down to their underwear, according to deputies. Casper said she never physically touched them and only visually searched them.

Two of the other girls weren’t wearing underwear and instead Casper patted them down through their leggings. Casper told deputies she was looking for vape devices. Vaping among students had reportedly become a problem in the district.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office investigated the allegations after students came forward, yet Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. declined to prosecute administrators, saying the law wasn’t broken.

The investigative report for misconduct from Oconto County deputies is 40 pages long. It has interviews with students, the superintendent, high school principal and school nurse. It says the nurse reached out to her supervisor because she thought the search was improper.

Nola Hitchcock Cross, a Milwaukee-based lawyer, is not involved in the case but told us, “You would never think of it, maybe in a horror movie that the superintendent would engage in any kind of conduct remotely like that. You know, pubescent girls, it’s just shocking.”

Since the district attorney’s decision, several parents hired civil rights lawyer Jeff Olson from Madison claiming the students’ Fourth Amendment rights were violated.

Olson told Action 2 News a push to reopen the investigation will not happen and the district attorney’s office considers the case closed.

Action 2 News reached out to the D.A.’s office for comment and have not heard back yet. On Monday, we reported the Oconto County’s District Attorney made a request to reopen the investigation into student searches.

There is a Suring school board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

