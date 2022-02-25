COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 700 cases, 24 deaths, fewest hospitalizations in almost 7 months

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s COVID-19 case numbers remained in freefall heading into the weekend with a rolling 7-day average of 779 per day, down from 864 the day before. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says tests confirmed 700 new cases in the past 24-hour period as the positivity rate fell to a 7-day average of 5.4% of all tests being positive for the COVID-19 virus. Eleven of the 20 Wisconsin counties we’re following in WBAY’s greater viewing area saw case numbers grow by single digits Friday and four had no new cases.

Twenty-four deaths were reported to the DHS. Thirteen of those deaths were in WBAY’s viewing area: 3 in Waupaca County; 2 each in Brown, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties; and 1 each in Outagamie and Waushara counties. The DHS says 9 of the people died in the past 30 days. The 7-day average remains at 11 deaths per day.

The DHS reported the fewest hospital admissions since Monday, with 55 COVID-19 patients admitted in the past day. That is the same as our calculated 7-day average, 55 new patients per day. This week had the fewest hospital admissions since the end of July and early August, and it’s the first week admissions remained in the double digits since the week of July 26, 2021.

Friday the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 561 COVID-19 patients current hospitalized, which is 35 fewer than Thursday after taking discharges and deaths into account, with 109 of them in ICU, a decrease of 17.

Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 74 patients, 14 in ICU -- 1 fewer patient in intensive care and 5 fewer people in hospitals. The 13 Fox Valley region hospitals had 42 patients, 5 in ICU -- 1 fewer in ICU and 3 fewer overall.

The DHS reports technical difficulties with today’s vaccine updates. Thursday we were at 63.9% of the state population having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 60.3% of the population that completed the vaccine series. Also, 32.5% of Wisconsinites have received a booster dose. As of 8 P.M. Friday the numbers were not updated.

Related articles CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/22.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 60.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 59.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/53.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/58.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 68.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.3% (+0.1) 62.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.7% 54.3% Dodge (87,839) 52.3% 49.8% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.0% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.2% 49.7% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.5% 52.7% Forest (9,004) 52.5% (+0.1) 49.6% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.2% 54.3% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.7% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% (+0.1) 51.4% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.3% 57.8% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.1% 50.6% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.9% 75.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.7% 50.8% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.9% 60.9% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.6% 45.6% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.6% 59.7% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% 53.1% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% (+0.1) 43.7% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.0% 58.8% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 296,574 (62.5%) 283,077 (59.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 328,445 (59.7%) 312,801 (56.9%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,723,666 (63.8%) 3,514,455 (60.3%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,506 cases (+31) (373 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 11,416 cases (+1) (92 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,962 cases (+3) (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,184 cases (+10) (267 deaths) (+2)

Door – 6,538 cases (+2) (49 deaths)

Florence - 804 cases (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,171 cases (+16) (215 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 2,423 cases (+1) (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,704 cases (+3) (38 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,146 cases (49 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,285 cases (+1) (69 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,544 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,847 cases (61 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,146 cases (+8) (150 deaths)

Marinette - 9,582 cases (+6) (93 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,850 cases (+8) (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,827 (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,275 cases (+5) (84 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,022 cases (+19) (309 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,675 cases (+1) (115 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,166 cases (+9) (248 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 11,223 cases (+5) (192 deaths) (+3)

Waushara – 4,943 cases (+5) (65 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 43,374 cases (+20) (314 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.