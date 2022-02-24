Advertisement

Support continues for Algoma teachers following house fire

While the last two weeks since the fire have been some of the hardest for the Bretls, they say the amount of love and support from the community has been overwhelming.
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a devastating fire left two Algoma teachers with nothing early February, the Culver’s restaurant in Sturgeon Bay stepped up to help.

Wednesday volunteers spent their morning delivering meals to businesses that ordered them from Algoma to southern Door County.

The owner, Austin Hildebrand, said while it was a busy morning, it was worth the stress.

“It’s the right thing to do. I don’t have to know them, I just want to help them,” Hildebrand said. “We did almost 30 deliveries over lunch, but each one was for the whole staff, so it was a lot of Butter Burgers.”

The fundraiser continued in the evening when the teachers, Kandi and Chuck Bretl, joined to help hand out food.

Ten percent of all of the Culver’s store’s profits from Wednesday will be donated to the Bretl family. Five percent of profits from the connected gas station will also be donated.

While the last two weeks since the fire have been some of the hardest for the Bretls they say the amount of love and support they have gotten from the community has been overwhelming.

”People rallied behind us, we had a roof over our head, clothes on our back, all those things. Like wow. Who could ask for more than that,” the Bretls said.

“‘Thank you’ seems so empty or minimal or whatever, and the gratitude that we have in our hearts right now...wow,” the couple added.

Moving forward, the Bretls hope to rebuild on their same land.

