Stretch of Highway 441 southbound closed due to crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 441 southbound will be closed for several hours Thursday morning due to a crash.

A detour is set up for 441 south to Oneida Street/Highway 10.

Highway 441 north will remain open, but Appleton Police are asking people to be cautious and drive slowly to avoid the risk of additional crashes.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: westbound 10/southbound 441 shut down on the south side of Appleton after an overnight crash. Officials say it may be closed until around 9:00 this morning. Southbound I-41 is an alt. route through the Valley. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/XPZY4hx38S — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 24, 2022

