Stretch of Highway 441 southbound closed due to crash

A crash closes portions of 441 SB. Feb. 24, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 441 southbound will be closed for several hours Thursday morning due to a crash.

A detour is set up for 441 south to Oneida Street/Highway 10.

Highway 441 north will remain open, but Appleton Police are asking people to be cautious and drive slowly to avoid the risk of additional crashes.

