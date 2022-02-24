Stretch of Highway 441 southbound closed due to crash
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 441 southbound will be closed for several hours Thursday morning due to a crash.
A detour is set up for 441 south to Oneida Street/Highway 10.
Highway 441 north will remain open, but Appleton Police are asking people to be cautious and drive slowly to avoid the risk of additional crashes.
