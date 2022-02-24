Spalding Family Dollar store robbed of cash and cigarettes

SPALDING, Mich. (WBAY) - Michigan’s Menominee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a Family Dollar store Wednesday night.

A man walked into the Family Dollar in Spalding at 8:45 P.M. Central and demanded money and cigarettes. He got away with money from the cash register along with 30 cartons of cigarettes, mostly Marlboro red 100′s, Newport reds, and Newport menthol. The man was dressed all in black and wore women’s pink sunglasses.

“Law enforcement believes the suspect may be a detoxing drug addict,” a news release states.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (906) 863-4441. You can remain anonymous by calling the Marinette/Menominee Crime Stoppers hotline toll-free, 1-800-427-5857, on its website, or using the P3 mobile app.

