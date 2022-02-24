Advertisement

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Pella artist’s inspirational journey

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PELLA, Wis. (WBAY) - He’s overcome incredible challenges to create stunning artwork that’s displaced across Northeast Wisconsin.

In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to Pella in Shawano County to meet Scott Menzel.

Scott was born with the condition spinal muscular atrophy type 2. Scott creates digital art by using a track ball, on screen keyboard and traditional software programs.

“Really I have no excuses, I have all the tools to be able to create whatever I envision and how it’s up to me and my responsibility to be able to produce it,” Scott says.

Scott travels to art shows across the state. Watch his full story Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a small towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Find all our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

