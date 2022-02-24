Sheboygan gas station clerk robbed at knifepoint

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Ppolice have a Watertown man in custody for the armed robbery of a Sheboygan gas station.

Police were called at 7:10 Wednesday night to a gas station on the 1500-block of S. 8th St. The clerk said a masked man with a knife demanded money from the register and got away with cash. The clerk wasn’t hurt.

Police looked at security video and identified a suspect. Officers located the 38-year-old man at about 11 P.M. They’re referring him to the district attorney’s office for an armed robbery charge.

Police praised the clerk for remaining calm and providing them with critical information. They’re referring her to the district attorney’s Victim Witness Unit for support services.

