Report: Packers restructure RB Jones’ contract to create cap space

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 24, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have restructured running back Aaron Jones’ contract to create more cap space, according to a report by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Green Bay moved $3.8 million dollars of Jones contract into a signing bonus and added two void years, according to Yates. That will create an additional $3 million dollars in cap space for this upcoming season.

Brian Gutekunst and the Packers front office has created over $14 million dollars in cap room after restructuring the contracts of Jones and defensive lineman Kenny Clark over the last couple of days.

On Wednesday Gutekunst met with the media to preview the upcoming scouting combine, and commented on the restructuring of Clark’s deal. Hinting that there will be more moves to come in order to help the Packers get out of their salary cap concerns, that were nearly $50 million dollars at the start of the offseason.

“There will be many more that we touch along the way. I think, again, a lot of it will be as we go, and what we need and when we need it. Kenny, being an anchor and a pillar of our defense, it was kind of an easy one to start out with,” said Brian Gutekunst.

